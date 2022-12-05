Wanted: Benjamin Coldron
Have you seen wanted man Benjamin Coldron?
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating Coldron, aged 29, who is wanted for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as a white male, medium build, around 5 foot, 7 inches tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.
He has a number of distinctive tattoos, including on his neck, the left side of his forehead and above his right eyebrow.
Police believe he could be around Washingborough, or the surrounding areas.
If you see Coldron, please do not approach him. Call police immediately on 999.
To report any information or sightings of Coldron anonymously call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111
Reference: Incident 107 of 5 December