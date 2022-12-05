Illuminated wonderland in Lincoln’s West End Lights
Annual pop-up festival returned for one night only
The windows, gardens and houses of the West End of Lincoln were turned into an illuminated wonderland for one night only for the annual home grown pop-up festival of light.
West End Lights is created entirely by volunteers and local residents both old and new for one night only each year, and the 2022 event took place during the evening of Friday, December 2.
The annual event first started back in 2010 when a few houses shone across the icy snow that held the city in its wintry grip that year.
Since then it has grown with a lot more houses, schools and the church getting involved, and it’s even sparked similar festivals in Tunbridge Wells, London and Toronto.
More than 35 illuminators lit up their homes for West End Lights 2022 and organisers said “there was a fantastic atmosphere all around.”
