Illuminated wonderland in Lincoln’s West End Lights

A former Church of England minister accused of sexual assaults on boys has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Terence Atkinson, 70, denies 13 charges of indecent assault on male persons over a 21 year period.

The offences are alleged to have occurred against seven different complainants, who can not be identified for legal reasons.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Mon) sworn in and heard the charges relate to different dates between November 1978 and November 1999.

David Webster, prosecuting, said: “This is a case where charges of indecent assault are brought against Mr Atkinson.”

The jury heard Atkinson was initially a volunteer at various church youth groups and more latterly an ordained Minister in the Grimsby and Cleethorpes area.

Mr Webster alleged that whatever his benign motive to begin with, Atkinson took the opportunity to influence and then touch boys aged between 10 and 16.

It is alleged Atkinson would invite boys back to his various addresses, and used strategies such as reading his electric meter and measuring them up for football kits.

“He betrayed the trust of these young boys and abused them,” Mr Webster alleged.

Mr Webster said the allegations took many years to be made, and occured during two distinct periods in the 1980s and 1990s.

The jury heard one of Atkinson’s alleged victims has now passed away but told his wife of the abuse.

Mr Webster said there was a chronological break in the proceedings against Atkinson when he was questioned by police and denied any indecent touching.

The jury heard Atkinson later appeared before Lincoln Magistrates and more alleged victims came forward.

Mr Webster said Atkinson was interviewed again, and denied any inappropriate touching.

Atkinson, of Tetney Road, Humberston, denies 13 charges of indecent assault on a male person.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

