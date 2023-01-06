Beard Meats Food breezes unbeaten Sleaford eating challenge

He was likely the last person to take on the challenge

YouTube eating challenge extraordinaire Beard Meats Food has again paid a visit to Lincolnshire for one of his videos, this time taking on an undefeated mixed grill dish in Sleaford.

Adam Moran is best known by his online persona of Beard Meats Food. He is an award-winning food challenge conqueror with close to 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube – uploading regular videos of himself taking on some of the most daunting food challenges in the UK and beyond.

Beard Meats Food is no stranger to Lincolnshire, having taken on a number of challenges in the county over the last few years, dining at the likes of Harty’s in North Hykeham, the Bottle & Glass in Scothern and Take 5 Tea Room in Lincoln.

This time around he was in Sleaford, visiting Frankie J’s Cafe on Lincoln Road, to take on a food challenge that had previously not been beaten ever before in the two years it has been running.

Contestants have 15 minutes to consume a mini-mixed grill, containing one gammon chop, an egg, black pudding, onion rings, chicken nuggets, tomatoes and a mushroom, as well as one bacon cheeseburger, a chilli burger, some chips, a side salad and a milkshake to wash it down.

If you complete the challenge in under 30 minutes, you get the £20 order for half price, but if you somehow manage to finish it in the 15-minute time limit, you get the meal free, as well as a t-shirt and a spot on the wall of fame.

Nobody had completed the challenge in 15 minutes or less before – that was until Beard Meats Food entered the room.

Moran absolutely smashed through the meal, finishing his final guzzle of milkshake and stopping the clock at 13 minutes and 29 seconds.

Staff proudly came over to present him with his t-shirt prize, as members of the cafe gave him a round of applause, likely going through a mixture of awe and shock at what they had just seen.

In true Beard Meats Food fashion, he flexed his eating muscles at the end of the challenge by ordering a chocolate eclair dessert.

However, this story has a sad ending. Typically, businesses face a boom in footfall after Beard Meats Food videos, but Frankie J’s Cafe has announced on social media it will be closing due to the rising cost of living.

It has been listed for lease at £1,300 per calendar month and goodbyes have already been sent online by the staff – bringing Frankie J’s to an end after three years in business.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now