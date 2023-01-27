Bid to ban street trading on village road after safety concerns
They want to ban sellers from the lay-by
Councillors in East Lindsey are looking to ban catering vans from a section of Boston Road in Spilsby after concerns they could endanger residents.
The authority’s General Licensing Committee on Monday will be asked to vote in favour of prohibiting street trading on following instances of catering units trading in the area.
Under council rules streets are designated as either consent or prohibited, though street traders still have to get specific consent from the council in order to operate.
“Concern has been expressed by councillors and members of the public that the site is not suitable for street trading,” said a report to the committee.
“At present the road in question is not covered by this authority’s street trading designations.
“This report asks the committee to consider designating the street as a prohibited street – meaning that street trading will not be permitted.”
The concerns include that the site is near to residential properties, close to similar business areas at the nearby Tut Hole lay-by and that it is “likely to undermine the safety and / or convenience of the public and / or road users”.
If approved the council will issue notices to relevant authorities and carry out a consultation before a final decision.
