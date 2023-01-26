BMW driver admits causing death of Grantham man, 22, in crash

He refused to provide a specimen of blood

A disqualified BMW driver today (Thursday) admitted causing the death of 22-year-old Grantham man Joshua Ashworth by careless driving and failing to provide a specimen.

Cole Tresidder, also 22, of Springfield Road, Leicester, also pleaded guilty to driving a black BMW while disqualified and having no insurance when the collision occurred on the A52 at Somerby Hill, Grantham, on April 22 last year.

Tresidder was remanded into custody after entering his three guilty pleas at Lincoln Crown Court and will be sentenced on 24 March.

Steven Gosnell, prosecuting, said the case was put on the basis that Tresidder was speeding at over 60mph in a temporary 30mph zone that was going into a 50mph limit.

Mr Gosnell told the court Tresidder provided a negative breath test but later refused to provide a specimen of blood.

“We are unable to say if he was under the influence of drink or drugs at that time,” Mr Gosnell added.

The court heard Tresidder was disqualified from driving at the time after a previous incident where a car containing cocaine was stopped. Tresidder will also be sentenced for those matters on 24 March.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Tresidder: “You have pleaded guilty to three offences, what they amount to is that you have admitted your responsibility for causing the death of Joshua Ashworth by your driving.”

“This is a serious matter,” the Judge added.

“I have not been asked to readmit you to bail, so I will remand you into custody.

“I don’t ask for a pre-sentence report. It is a custodial sentence.”

Josh, who lived in Grantham but was formerly a long-time resident of Bottesford, was a member of the Vale of Belvoir Lions who remembered him at their awards ceremony.

Josh received the posthumous Melvin Jones Fellowship Award at the Lions Platinum Jubilee Awards for his contribution to the club from an early age.

