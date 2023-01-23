Campus cat’s purr-fect calendar raises over £500 for charity
Still time to donate if you’re feline generous!
A campus cat at Bishop Grosseteste University has raised over £500 for a local charity with a purr-fect 2023 calendar.
The university’s mascot, and feline philanthropist, Johnty is a familiar furry face to students, staff and campus visitors. His main role on campus is providing a calming influence to support students in their studies.
The calendar includes 12 photos of the mascot-turned-model and has proven popular with the BGU community, with all proceeds donated to Lincoln Cat Care.
It has been on sale since October last year and there are still calendars available to buy for £3.50 – order by emailing [email protected].
Professor Peter Neil, Vice-Chancellor of BGU and Johnty’s adopted owner, said: “The staff in IT who enjoy his company in the office were very keen to do something for charity and, together with our reprographics department, have designed a unique calendar which shows Johnty off at his mischievous best.
“I am delighted this money has been raised by staff and students for this important local feline charity.”
A cheque for more than £500 was presented to Lincoln Cat Care Trustee Liz Thomson by Professor Neil, and Ian Ferguson from IT at BGU who was Johnty’s personal photographer for the calendar.
Lincoln Cat Care Trustee Liz Thomson said: “We currently have around 100 cats and caring for them can be expensive, so this donation is so appreciated. Thank you to everyone who bought Johnty’s calendar. Your donation will help a lot of cats.”
