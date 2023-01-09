Concerns grow for missing Holbeach woman
Have you seen her?
We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old Lee-Anne who is missing from Holbeach.
Her friends and family have not seen or heard from Lee-Anne since Friday afternoon and reported her missing yesterday morning (8 January).
Lee-Anne is described as having a slim build, with very long, straight brown hair and is approximately five foot seven inches tall.
She was last seen in Spalding on Friday wearing a long brown coat and black leather trousers. She is also believed to be carrying a brown handbag.
If you have seen her or know where she is, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 114 of 8 January.