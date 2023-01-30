Convicted Lincoln robber arrested and recalled to prison
After proactive work by officers
Dean Millington, 43, of Westwick Drive, Lincoln, has been arrested and recalled to prison following proactive work by officers.
Millington was arrested in the Moorland area at 10.32am this morning (30 January) by officers from the Integrated Offender Management team who were carrying out searches for him.
He was convicted in 2014 for robbery and was released on licence on 31 October 2022. He was being recalled to prison for failing to adhere to the conditions of his licence.
He will now be returned to prison.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.