Drugs gangs put rap videos on social media to brag about huge Lincoln operation

In 2021, we became aware of a significant drugs problem in the city of Lincoln.

So we acted.

Over the course of ten months, Operation Stabilise took down organised crime gangs operating County Lines drugs networks across three counties. A total of 45 people have been prosecuted, and 32 of them are serving 130 years and five months between them in prison.

Here, DC Mike Simpson and DS Adam Petty tell you how we did it.

Watch how the team dismantled drugs networks running County Lines Operations across three counties.

