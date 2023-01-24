Elderly man dies after crash in North Lincolnshire town
We attended a road traffic collision on Barrow Road (A1077 – Barton-upon-Humber) at 4.50pm on Wednesday 11 January 2023 where a grey VW Passat was in collision with a black Volvo.
Initially the 72-year-old driver of the Passat was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries however on the 20 January he sadly passed away in hospital.
We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision. If anyone saw anything or has dashcam footage from the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 367 of 11 January 2023.
