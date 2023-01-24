Mentally ill woman blinded her own mother by gouging her eyes

They found her with chunks of her mother’s hair in her hands

A schizophrenia sufferer who permanently blinded her own mother by gouging both of her eyes has been detained indefinitely in hospital by a judge.

May Saxelby, 41, carried out the horrific attack after becoming upset at the death of her father and seeking help from a mental health crisis team.

Police found victim Shirley Saxelby slumped behind the toilet and hiding her face after they were called to her daughter’s home in Mablethorpe, Lincs.

Clumps of Mrs Saxelby’s hair had also been torn from her scalp and were still in her daughter’s hands, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Mrs Saxelby revealed her daughter had threatened to blind her by gouging her eyes after blaming her for the death of her husband a week earlier.

She suffered multiple facial fractures and scratches, rib fractures to either side of her body and was covered in bruises.

Surgeons were also unable to save her sight after she suffered severe internal haemorrhages and bleeding to both eyes.

The court heard Miss Saxelby had a long history of mental health problems and was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 20.

Stephen Bailey, prosecuting, said Miss Saxelby maintained a good relationship with her supportive parents, and in 2018 Mrs Saxelby asked her daughter to be treated rather than prosecuted when she poured boiling water over her mother.

Miss Saxelby was sectioned under the Mental Health Act but was later reunited with her parents and was living with her long term partner when she carried out the second attack on her mother in July last year.

She had been without medication for three years.

The court was told Mrs Saxelby had temporarily moved in with her daughter following the death of her husband who had been discharged from hospital a week earlier to die at home after suffering heart disease.

On the morning of 14 July, Miss Saxelby contacted the mental health crisis team and was later heard arguing with her mother by Miss Saxelby’s partner who called 999.

Mr Bailey said: “When police arrived they found Miss Saxelby lying on the landing saying something about ‘trouble.’

“Of more concern was Shirley Saxelby who was slumped behind the toilet hiding her face.

“Clumps of hair had been torn from her head and some was still in her daughter’s hand.”

Shirley Saxelby was able to describe how she was kicked to the floor like a football.

Miss Saxelby then got on top of her mother and applied consistent pressure to both eyes with her fingers in an attack which lasted several minutes.

Shirley Saxelby remembered her daughter shouting: “I’m going to gouge your eyes out, you’ll be blind.”

Shirley Saxelby was also grabbed by the hair and had her head smashed against the toilet.

“Again too many times for her to keep count of,” Mr Bailey added.

Miss Saxelby was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and continued to act aggressively towards police officers after she was taken into custody.

The court heard Miss Saxelby made a number of comments, stating “I’ve been set up,” and “they murdered my dad between them,” but also asked how her mother was.

In her victim impact statement Mrs Saxelby said she was no longer able to pursue some of her hobbies such as art, but was still getting out to church.

Mrs Saxelby explained that she no longer wanted to see her daughter as she was scared of what might happen.

Mr Bailey told the court that at the end of her video statement Shirley Saxelby addressed her daughter directly stating: “I hope you get everything you deserve.”

May Saxelby, formerly of Chaucer Avenue, Mablethorpe, pleaded guilty to causing Shirley Saxelby grievous bodily harm with intent on 14 July last year.

Reports from two psychiatrists confirmed Saxelby was suffering from a mental illness and that a bed was available for her at a secure hospital.

Terry Boston, mitigating, said: “It is quite clear that at the time of this offence that May Saxelby was very ill.

“She has no memory at all what happened after her arrest.

“She is quite distressed to hear what she has done.”

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the case had to be seen in the context of severe mental illness and the support from Miss Saxelby’s parents.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Saxelby: “This is a truly tragic case.

“On 14 July 2022 you attacked your mother, Shirley Saxelby, leaving her with horrific injuries.”

The judge said it was necessary to make a Section 41 restricted hospital order because of Miss Saxelby’s longstanding mental health problems, the previous attack on her mother and to protect the public.

It means Saxelby can not be discharged from hospital without going before a suitable tribunal.