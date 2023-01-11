Ella Henderson announces engagement to former Team GB Olympian
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Lincolnshire’s X Factor-appearing popstar Ella Henderson has taken to social media to confirm her engagement to Scunthorpe-born retired Olympic swimmer Jack Burnell.
Ella, who finished in sixth place on series nine of ITV talent show The X Factor in 2012 and has gone on to achieve a UK number one album and single since then, announced the news to her 512,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.
The Tetney-born singer posted from a holiday in Mauritius with her now fiancé Jack Burnell, a retired swimmer from Scunthorpe who represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, posing with her brand-new engagement ring wearing a white robe and a very big smile.
The caption reads “so this happened… here’s to life with you an all it’s adventures”, while Burnell posted: “SHE SAID YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”
Henderson’s post achieved over 50,000 likes on Instagram within the first 18 hours of it going live, with a host of celebrities leaving congratulatory comments – including Gordon Ramsay, Laura Whitmore and YouTube star KSI.
In a previous post to her page, Ella Henderson announced that she would be releasing new music in 2023, leaving fans excited for the future. Surely some love songs are on the cards?!
