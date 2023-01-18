Ex-Imps manager Michael Appleton sacked by Blackpool

Former Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has been sacked as Head Coach of Championship side Blackpool, less than a year after he left his role at the Imps.

Michael Appleton left Lincoln City in April 2022, mere moments after the final game of the League One season where he guided the Imps to a 17th place finish and secured the club’s third tier status for another year.

He was brought in to replace legendary figure Danny Cowley, who had left for Huddersfield Town in the Championship, and Appleton stamped his authority on the club almost immediately – changing the style of play and attracting a host of talented young stars to join on loan.

These stars include Nottingham Forest and Wales star Brennan Johnson, Manchester City prospect Morgan Rogers and TJ Eyoma from Tottenham Hostpur – who has since joined the club on a permanent basis.

The 47-year-old took the step up to take charge at Blackpool in the Championship after leaving his role at the Imps, joining the side he lost the League One play-off final to in 2021 while in charge of Lincoln City.

It provided Appleton with the chance to avenge demons, as he looked to perform better than his last stint at Blackpool in 2012, where he lasted just eleven league games before resigning and becoming the Tangerines’ shortest-serving manager ever.

This reign lasted longer, but ultimately saw him lose his job on Wednesday, January 18 with the side sat 23rd in the league and staring a relegation battle in the face, thanks to a run of 10 straight Championship games without a win.

Blackpool expressed their thanks to Michael Appleton and his backroom team for their efforts this season, and announced that a new Head Coach would be appointed in the coming days.

Appleton is now the second consecutive manager to leave Lincoln City for pastures new in the Championship and be sacked without the luxury of a full season in charge – following in the footsteps of Danny Cowley and his brief spell at Huddersfield Town in 2019/20.

Cowley then went on to take charge at Portsmouth, a League One rival of Lincoln’s, but he was sacked by Pompey at the start of 2023 after a two-month stretch without a victory in the league.

Meanwhile at Lincoln City, current head coach Mark Kennedy is continuing to settle into his role at the club and hopes to guide the Imps clear of trouble in League One.

The team are 16th in the table with more than half the scheduled games played, but are just six points clear of the relegation places despite having an unbeaten home record in the league this season.

