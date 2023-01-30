Fight to stop gaming centres turning Boston into Las Vegas

The rise of 24-hour adult gaming centres in Boston is putting the town on a downward spiral, campaigners say.

The Stop the Slots group are determined to prevent more from appearing in the town centre.

Leeds-based gaming company Luxury Leisure revealed plans to convert the former Trespass store in Bargate into a 24-hour gaming centre.

More than 70 people have registered their objections so far, with fears it will spread poverty and addiction.

Suzanne Welberry, the co-founder of Stop the Slots, said: “There are 15 gambling centres in one square mile in the town centre including a bingo hall, which is excessive. It’s not Las Vegas.

“It shows what Boston is becoming known for – a deprived, rundown town. The more of these you get, the less likely branded shops will come back.

“Many people already are won’t go into the town centre, it’s putting the town in a downward spiral.”

A previous gaming centre application on Bargate was rejected by the council last year, and the applicant later withdrew its appeal.

Suzanne says this was “a direct result of the campaign” and is hopeful of repeating the success.

“With the latest application at Trespass, people are saying enough is enough, and we don’t need anymore. There have been at least 70 objections so far,” she said.

“Before, some people thought anything is better than an empty shop. Now 98% of people say they don’t want it in the town.

“They go hand-in-hand with deprivation and gambling addiction, which isn’t taken as seriously but is just as harmful as other types.

“A lot of people involving in Stop the Slots help with food banks and community groups where they see the damage it does. They see people penniless, and mothers spending their child benefits on gambling.”

The latest application has been submitted by Leeds-based gambling company Luxury Leisure.

It says it would create 12 new full-time jobs, and wouldn’t be out of place or create a noise issue.

Councillor Yvonne Stevens (Trinity ward) has called the plans in, meaning they will go to Boston Borough Council’s planning committee in future.

“We’ve got enough gaming places in Boston, and it would be terrible to see poor people get addicted,” she said.

“Wages are low in Boston and people are tempted to try and make a few shillings go that little bit future.

“It’s a very sad state of affairs when the town is filled with gambling and betting shops.

“Unfortunately, councillors’ hands are tied to some extent as we have to follow the planning rules. I have called it in so that it will be going to committee if officers don’t reject it.”

