Flashback 2022: Lincolnshire village site could home major energy developments

Lincolnshire could be the home of up to three energy security projects

A Lincolnshire village at the centre of a nuclear storage dump row could be the home for more than one major project.

Nearby residents were in uproar after it was announced last year that the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal could become the entry point for a nuclear storage facility to dispose of around 10% of the UK’s nuclear waste.

Nuclear Waste Services is investigating the site along with three others in Copeland and Cumbria for potential future use.

But the site is also being examined for use by Neptune Energy for its DelpHYnus hydrogen production plant, and Harbour Energy as part of its Viking Carbon Capture Storage project linking Immingham to offshore storage facilities.

The site could even house a combination of two or all three projects, however, talks around this have not yet started.

In a briefing earlier in 2022, Nuclear Waste Services representatives said the multi-billion pound Geological Disposal Facility could help create more than 4,000 jobs in the local area over 25 years.

The surface site itself, which could replace the former gas terminal, would be around 1sqkm, with the rest of the facility set 1,000 metres underground 5-10km out to sea. It would include a mix of engineered and natural barriers between 200-1,000 metres underground.

Employment includes workers at the facility itself, in the supply chain and retail or leisure industries created in response to the increased workers.

The roles would include a range of disciplines such as engineering, science and technical, trades, operations, and business functions. Around 75% of roles would be for candidates with qualifications equivalent to A-Level or below.

NWS has indicated it would work with local education centres and could invest in training of local residents.

However, residents believe the dump is hanging over communities like ‘the Sword of Damocles’, campaigners have claimed.

The Guardians of the East Coast say that the long decision-making process will harm tourism in Mablethorpe.

They fear the jobs created won’t necessarily go to locals and that the site will cause huge disruption to the local area.

It could take between 10-15 years for NWS to identify a suitable site and 10 years of construction before it starts taking waste.

Lincolnshire County Councillors recently examined the initial plans for the Viking CCS when they called for reassurance over the 55km pipelines impact on the countys’ roads.

Following a previous round of consultation in Spring 2022, the project’s route has been realigned.

In total 30km will go through East Lindsey, 22km will go through North East Lincolnshire and around 4km will go through North Lincolnshire and West Lindsey.

Viking CCS representatives said the company would restore the landscape and committed to a 10% increase in biodiversity.

The aim would be to deliver pipes via a running track alongside the pipeline route in order to to minimise damage to roads.

