Fraud appeal, Sutton Bridge
Do you know this man?
We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an alleged fraud.
On the 27 December, at around 1.30 pm, a man called at a home on Wrights Lane in Sutton Bridge to make an agreed purchase. The victim later discovered that counterfeit notes had been given in payment.
The man we want to speak to is described as late 30s, around 5’11 and wearing all black clothing.
If you can help, please contact PC Terence Standbrook via email on [email protected] with incident reference 197 of 30 December.*