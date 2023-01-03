In the pipeline: Where 26,000 new Lincolnshire homes will be built
There are 13 major projects in various stages
Major expansions to Lincolnshire towns and cities promise tens of thousands of new homes across the next few decades.
Sustainable urban expansions in various stages of development could deliver up to 26,500 homes.
They offer much-needed housing for residents, but could also prove controversial as they put added strain on local amenities.
A recent Lincolnshire County Council report laid out the 13 different plans at various stages of development.
Some are in the process of being constructed, while others could be delayed for years by legal negotiations.
Here is what each urban expansion is offering, and where they are today.
Western Growth Corridor, Lincoln – 3,200 homes
Outline permission has been given for this huge expansion to Lincoln. The council is currently waiting to hear on whether their Levelling Up Fund bid for the Triton Road bridge link will be successful. A decision is expected early in 2023.
North East Quadrant, Lincoln – 1,400 homes
Construction is underway and the developer has promised contributions to the Lincoln Eastern bypass and other sustainable travel methods.
South East Quadrant, Bracebridge Heath – 3,500 homes
Two separate planning applications have been granted permission, and an agreement is being drawn up on what the developers should contribute to the local area.
South-West Quadrant, North Hykeham – 1,600 homes
Discussions are taking place ahead of a planning application. The sticking point appears to be the North Hykeham Relief Road – the local plan dictates that the development must help fund the first stage of the road if it comes first.
Southern neighbourhood, Gainsborough – 1,400 homes
This development has been in the pipeline for so long that the original application for 1400 homes homes has expired, and a new one has been submitted. Improvement work has begun on Foxby Lane to prepare for the expansion.
Northern neighbourhood, Gainsborough – 1,400 homes
Consent has been given for the first phase of 700 homes, and highway improvements have completed on Corringham Road/Thorndyke Way.
Handley Chase, Sleaford – 1,400 homes
Several early phases of this North Kesteven project have been given approval, and construction is currently underway. The local centre of shops has already been opened.
Sleaford West – 1,400 homes
Despite planning approval being given, the county council says progress on this has “stalled” due to multiple landowners being involved. The planning authority hope to get an agreement on contributions signed before the end of the year.
Northern Western Quadrant (Rectory Farm), Grantham – 1,350 homes
Another long-running project, which was originally submitted in 2016, this is also awaiting an agreement on contributions. Lincolnshire County Council want funds to go towards the Grantham Southern Relief Road and bus services.
Stamford North – 2,000 homes
The Stamford North proposal has caused cross-county tension as it falls across both Lincolnshire and Rutland. The first 650-home phase has been submitted to Rutland County Council, but both sides disagree how bad the traffic impact will be.
Southern Quadrant (Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, Grantham) – 4,200 homes
This proposal isn’t likely to see the light of day for a while. There was strong objection from the Woodland Trust over loss of trees when public consultations were held in 2021. The decommissioning of the Barracks is being delayed until 2028. The Defence Infrastructure Organisation are seeking government approval to begin the process again with a completely new design team.
Southern Quadrant (Spitalgate Heath), Grantham – 3,700 homes
This approved application is being modified to become a Garden Village. There have also been discussions about contributions to mitigate its large impact.
Holbeach West Sustainable Urban Extension – 900 homes
The first stage of 110 homes north of Northons Lane has been given approval, with the rest yet to come.
