Imagine life in luxury £1.25m apartment overlooking Lincoln Castle and Cathedral

The largest apartment in Bailgate court, which was originally the old hospital and became a theological college and then part of the university, is on sale with a guide price of £1,2500,000.

The property was called Chad Varah House after the priest and found of the Samaritans who studied there when it was the theological college.

Before the development was completed, The Lincolnite was invited in September 2018 for an exclusive first look behind the scenes as phase one of the £10 million Bailgate Court project.

Number 6 is the largest of the 13 apartments and is in excess of 3,000 square feet. The luxurious and spacious penthouse apartment, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, has four en-suite bedroom and two of the bathrooms have in-built televisions.

It also has an open plan kitchen dining living area connecting to a roof terrace. There is further open plan living on the lower floor with inset electric fire.

There is also parking for three cars and additional visitor parking in a secure gated area.

The seller said: “Number 6 is the largest apartment in Bailgate Court which I have enjoyed since its completion. It is the most beautiful place, exquisitely fitted and with incredible views of both the castle and the cathedral; it almost feels as if you can touch them from the roof terrace.”

They added: “The property is very quiet, even when you’re on the roof terrace, although you can feel the buzz and bustle of Castle Square; it’s a great place to enjoy the Christmas market.

“We are just steps away from Steep Hill so it is a superb location, and it is quite a sociable community with the shared lawned garden with benches at the front overlooking the city and cliff in the distance.”

See more of the photo gallery below:

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now