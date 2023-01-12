Former Boston United player lined up to be Love Island bombshell

A semi-professional footballer formerly of Boston United could be trading his shin pads for swimming trunks this year as he potentially enters the Love Island villa in South Africa.

Tom Clare, 23, has been announced as a potential bombshell for the hit ITV reality show, with the public being invited to vote between him and a contestant called Ellie to find out who will be the first person to shake up the villa once the original cast settle in.

The striker joined Boston United on loan from Bradford City in March 2019, impressing during his short time at the club before signing permanently in July 2019.

He eventually left for Bradford Park Avenue later that year, and currently plays for Macclesfield FC – owned by former Welsh international and TV personality Robbie Savage.

His Love Island announcement was made by the show via social media on Thursday morning, saying Tom will be ready to “tackle the boys to get the girl of his dreams”.

His current team, Macclesfield FC, has issued a statement on the striker’s departure to the reality show, saying they are disappointed but respect his decision and the opportunity it represents.

It says: “Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first-ever signings back in 2021.

“Despite the fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

“Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the Club after the show.

“We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the Club in due course.”

Last year’s series of Love Island was watched over 250 million times on ITV Hub, making it the most watched show in the streaming platform’s history.

To vote for Tom, head over to the Love Island app. Voting closes at 9pm on Friday, January 13, ahead of the show’s start on Monday, January 16.

