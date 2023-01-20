Impact of cost of living crisis on Lincolnshire animal rescue centre
It has seen an increase in demand
An animal rescue centre near Louth is trying to cope with the fallout from the cost of living crisis.
The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes has seen an increase of people needing their help with the kennels during the crisis.
There are around 120 animals based there and the centre is now full, while there is also a growing waiting list.
In addition, running costs have risen by more than £1,000 a month compared to last year, and that’s not including vets’ bills.
Shelters always need money and support and when asked what’s so different this time, Laura Wootton from the rescue centre told BBC Look North: “I think it’s a little bit of the fear of the unknown, not knowing where it’s going and how much you can increase and how much public support can increase to match that, because everybody is suffering this crisis, not just us. So that fear of the unknown and that hope that we can gain that support to keep us afloat.”
