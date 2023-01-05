Killer enjoyed pint with mates after mum-of-three’s brutal murder

While her dad attempted CPR, he was enjoying his first pint

A Newark man who brazenly enjoyed a pre-murder pasty and pint with friends after stabbing a mother to death in her home has been jailed.

John Jessop, 26, had cycled 17 miles to his victim’s home to carry out the cold-blooded attack, less than a week after their brief relationship came to an end.

He showed no remorse for the brutal and relentless killing before pleading guilty to murder at Nottingham Crown Court. He was sentenced on January 4 to 20 years in jail, of which he will have to serve at least 17 years and eight months.

Police found mum-of-three Clair Ablewhite, 47, dead in her pyjamas at her home on Hall Lane in Colston Bassett on Saturday, February 26.

A murder enquiry was launched immediately as she had sustained serious stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Her killer had left no trace of DNA at the scene apart from shoe prints marked in blood.

Clair’s mobile phone was missing. There was no murder weapon. The crime was committed in a remote location, with fears that CCTV footage and witnesses would be sparse.

The investigation’s smoking gun came after a media appeal. A committed neighbour returned from France to provide home CCTV which cracked the case wide open.

Not only were there images of the killer, but audio of the fatal attack.

From the grainy footage, police could build a picture of the murderer’s height and his clothing, including Adidas trainers watching the bloody footprints left behind in Clair’s kitchen.

Investigators formed the opinion the killer had arrived on a bike and spent countless hours trawling CCTV to track the bicycle’s movements.

They also recovered Clair’s phone from a nearby stream.

Despite water damage, they found Clair had been using a dating website and discovered WhatsApp messages from a man who had not come forward to assist with the investigation – John Jessop from Newark.

It appeared their five month relationship had ended over age difference concerns.

Footage from a local shop captured Jessop making a stop to buy a pasty, wearing clothes which matched the neighbour’s CCTV footage, on his bike ride to the scene of the murder.

DI Crutchley of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a solid investigation with many officers working all hours to catch Clair’s killer. The CCTV work was integral and managed to catch Jessop’s route from Newark to Colston Bassett.

“The neighbour played a major part in helping with our investigation by providing that first CCTV image of the killer and I would like to thank him personally for travelling home from France to help us bring Clair’s killer to justice.

“It is also a timely reminder for people to think about who they interact with online and to ensure their safety is protected from violent and predatory people like Jessop.

“Throughout this investigation, Jessop has shown no remorse for what he did to Clair. He has consistently provided ‘no comment’ in interview and offered up no apology.

“The attack he inflicted on Clair was brutal and relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which finally led to her death.

“At the same time that Clair’s dad discovers his daughter’s body and tries to provide CPR – Jessop is enjoying his first pint in a pub in Newark with mates.

“He has taken away a loving, caring, and outgoing mum, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

“Today’s sentence will never bring back Clair, but it does mean that Jessop will spend a considerable part of his life behind prison bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort.”

