‘Lewis Capaldi called me after I threw my pants at him’

A nurse from Hykeham said Lewis Capaldi told her he was a “slut for attention” during a phone call after she threw pants at him during a gig in Sheffield and even said “he would take us out on a date”.

Naomi Brindle will be hoping the Scottish singer doesn’t ‘Forget’ her after a memorable gig with her friend Narisse Graves at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on January 16, 2023.

The 28-year-old told The Lincolnite that she had seen on TikTok that someone had thrown a bra at the singer the night and wanted to get in on the action when she saw the singer live for the first time.

She said: “We decided it would be funny to throw a matching pair of pants at him. However, when we went around ASDA we decided it would be better if we threw the biggest pair of passion killers we could find at him.

“Then we decided, ‘do you know what? I’m going to put my number on it’ and then I decided to make him a proposition. The night before we were doing Lewis Capaldi impressions and were throwing the pants up the stairs to practice our aim.

“During the event we got there really early and recruited help from random fans and pre-warned everyone stood behind us. I counted us all in, we threw the pants at him on the count of three.

“I didn’t think for one second I would actually get the pants not he stage let alone get him to wear them.

“Honestly, it was so funny. We couldn’t sleep int he hotel on the night. We were just up all night giggling in absolute shock, we’d actually pulled it off.”

Naomi said her phone started “going nuts almost immediately” and Lewis Capaldi shared a video of the pants moment on TikTok, which has so far attracted over 2.2 million views.

But that wasn’t the end of the memorable experience for Naomi as, not only did she receive a phone call from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, but she even spoke on the phone to Lewis himself.

She said: “We explained what happened and he thanked us for throwing the pants as he said he was a ‘slut for attention’.

“He also said he would take us out on a date, but I don’t see that happening. I would quite like him to send me a pair of signed pants.

“I’m really thrilled I’ve had the opportunity to speak to Lewis himself and I’m glad he saw it for the joke it was. It’s all been a good laugh, it’s set the bar for any future concerts.”

