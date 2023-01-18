Lincoln College becomes an IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence

Lincoln College has been awarded the prestigious IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence status, alongside the BMW Academy.

The award is based on the work that the college’s automotive team have continuously delivered to train highly skilled professionals and contribute to expanding and improving the industry across the country.

Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry, said: “The IMI Centre of Excellence Award recognises IMI-approved training centres that do an outstanding job with the new technologies. We have only awarded it to two organizations; one of them is the BMW Academy, and now today – we have awarded it to Pete Jackson and the team at Lincoln College, simply because they are pushing boundaries all the time.”

As a Further Education College, Lincoln College offers specific qualifications such as the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration accreditation and various Electric/ Hybrid Vehicle qualifications across Levels 1 to 4. They are recognised for their efforts in delivering a current curriculum that prepares students for a knowledgeable and proficient career.

Pete Jackson, Learning and Skills Lead for Automotive Engineering, said, “I am delighted to be given this award. There are so many large dealerships, colleges, and innovative people in the country doing impressive work, so for Steve Nash to present the award today means a lot to the automotive team.”

The award follows the successful opening of Lincoln College’s automotive apprentice center last week. Industries are now actively wanting to know information about technical colleges and see Lincoln College as knowledgeable and driving for the future. Full-time students at the college study a new technology subject; Electric Vehicles and ADAS. These technological skills are advantageous for students when they go for interviews.

Liam Horsley, an Alumni Automotive Engineering Apprentice at Lincoln College, said, “I started at Lincoln College in 2017 as a full-time automotive engineering student. Halfway through my studies, the College supported me in securing an apprenticeship. It was great – it helps you build an in-depth understanding of the workplace. The tutors were both helpful and insightful – pushing me through – they give you all the time and guidance that you need.”

