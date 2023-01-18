New £80m MoD partnership will create 70 new jobs in Lincolnshire

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a £80 million, 10-year industry partnership with QinetiQ-led Team Pegasus, which will create at least 70 highly skilled data science and computing jobs in the Lincolnshire area.

The partnership will enhance the UK’s ability to provide its military platforms and systems with the data needed to keep them safe and effective.

Team Pegasus, which is led by QinetiQ and includes SRC UK, Inzpire, CGI, Mercury EW, Metrea Mission Data, Warner McCall, Northrop Grumman and Lincoln and Cranfield Universities, will work in partnership with the MoD for a 10-year period on the transformation project SOCIETAS, providing a specialist mission data and electronic warfare skills solution alongside training and IT support.

The partnership represents a significant investment in data and digital skills for both the MoD and industry. As well as the 70 new jobs it will also upskill over 200 defence personnel in the latest technology and data analysis techniques.

Team Pegasus will also support the creation of further jobs through contracts with small and medium enterprises. The selection underlines the expertise that QinetiQ and its Team Pegasus partners have in mission data production.

Defence Procurement Minister, Alex Chalk KC said, “This partnership will create 70 new jobs in the UK and upskill over 200 of our personnel in the latest technology and data analysis techniques. Not only does this further enhance our future capabilities and resilience, but it allow us to continue providing our military platforms and systems with the data needed to keep them safe and effective.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now