Lincoln College launch funded training programme for HGV drivers
Tackling shortages in the haulage and logistics sector
In a bid to tackle haulage shortages, Lincoln College has teamed up with Inspire Education Group to launch a fully-funded HGV training programme.
The programme has been funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and will see Lincoln College and Inspire Education Group work alongside the Road Haulage Association to deliver a new Drive 2 Work initiative.
It provides opportunities to engage 60 learners, supporting them through medical, theory and practice driving tests as well as preparing people for future employment.
A range of learning opportunities will be available for people on the programme, mixing face-to-face with online and blended education which is employer-led and focuses on the environmental and sustainable improvements that can be made in the logistics industry.
It is hoped the scheme will create an influx of ready-made candidates for local businesses to help boost the Greater Lincolnshire wider economy.
The HGV training programme was developed by Inspire Education Group and funded initially by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to combat national driver shortages.
Since then, following the success of the rollout, a joint bid was made to the Labour Market Growth Fund with Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership – securing funding to be delivered for Lincolnshire residents.
Alison Fox, Executive Director of Business Development from Inspire Education Group, said: “In response to the national and local shortage of HGV drivers, the Inspire Education Group are delighted to support the delivery of the Drive 2 Work programme.
“I appreciate the funding provided by GLLEP and look forward to working with Lincoln College and the Road Haulage Association to offer opportunities to train and support learners to obtain their HGV licence and secure local employment.
“Following on the success of the programme in Peterborough, it is fantastic that we are expanding the offering across Lincolnshire to support the training of highly-skilled drivers and meet the skills gaps of local employers.”
To express an interest in joining the driver training course click here.