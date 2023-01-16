Lincoln GP practice celebrates refurb and extension

Abbey Medical Practice in Lincoln celebrated the completion of a two-year project to significantly redevelop and expand the practice.

The practice, which serves 8,100 patients in the local area, received £1.2 million of funding to extend the building and create additional clinical space.

The practice had faced challenges since 2017, including a lack of clinical space and storage, and had worked closely with NHS Lincolnshire ICB and the Lincolnshire Co-op to find a sustainable solution.

One of the main goals of the redevelopment was to provide more clinical space and a greater range of services for patients, from a modern and fit for purpose building, which now includes 11 consultation rooms.

The practice also aims to provide better choice for patients, including the ability to access services that they may have previously had to go to a hospital for.

Additionally, as part of a group of nine local GP practices working closely together under the umbrella of the IMP Primary Care Network (PCN), expanding and modernizing the practices will also enable them to offer services to patients that are provided by the PCN.

Mark Henalla, Practice Manager, Abbey Medical Practice said, “We are very proud to have been able to support the practice to get to this point and really pleased that our successful bid for funding from the national NHS Estates and Technology Transformation Fund, originally worth £300,000, was increased by NHS England to £792,000.”

Sarah-Jane Mills, Director of Primary Care, Communities and Social Value, NHS Lincolnshire ICB said, “This is a significant investment in primary care locally and one that is worth celebrating. We are fortunate to have been able to work with both Abbey Medical Practice, the Lincolnshire Co-op and Banks Long & Co, and our partnership working has been crucial to getting through the last couple of years and to this point.”

