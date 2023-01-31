Lincoln village school closing most year groups due to teachers’ strike

A school in Welton near Lincoln will close five year groups on Wednesday due to the National Education Union teachers’ strike.

Around 100,000 teachers will go on strike across the UK on Wednesday, February 1, including a ‘considerable number’ in Lincolnshire, and the headteacher of one local school sent a letter to parents about the impact of the strikes.

Jonathan Knowler, headteacher at William Farr C of E Comprehensive School, said years 8, 9, 10, 12, and 13, will be closed on Wednesday.

The school will remain open only to year 7, 11, vulnerable students, students whose parents are classed as ‘critical workers’, and students who have a lack of internet connection/IT access at home and so are unable to access home learning.

Mr Knowler said: “Following union advice, teachers going on strike are not required to inform the school they will be absent, nor teach lessons (including remotely) or set work for students.

“Teachers who choose not to strike and attend work are also advised by unions not to cover lessons for absent colleagues who are on strike. As you will appreciate, this makes planning for the education of students exceptionally difficult as I will not know staff availability until the day of the strike. My primary consideration is the health, welfare and safety of students and staff.

“Due to limited staff availability, I have, therefore, taken the difficult decision to close the school on Wednesday 1 February to Years 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13. This decision is supported by the governing body.”

In the letter to parents and guardians, Mr Knowler added that he will contact them before the next proposed strike date on March 1, 2023 about the school’s plans.

He said to parents/guardians that he would “respectfully ask you to think ahead about arrangements for your child on future planned strike days (March 1, 15, and 16) as they could potentially be at home on this day.”

