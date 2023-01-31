Menu
Complaint over South Kesteven council leader’s £5.5k America training course

He has defended the trip
SKDC Leader Kelham Cooke says he will co-operate fully if there is an investigation
By Local Democracy Reporter

A complaint has been submitted about a council leader’s taxpayer-funded training course which included a trip to America.

South Kesteven District Council spent £5,500 for Councillor Kelham Cooke to undertake the Future Vision Leadership course.

He spent four days in Boston in October as part of the course.

The complaint from Councillor Ashley Baxter (Alliance SK) alleges that the council leader has broken several clauses of the Code of Conduct.

These include rules against councillors taking unfair advantage of their position, misusing council resources and bringing the local authority into disrepute.

Councillor Cooke said training is offered to all group leaders, and he paid for his own flight and personal expenses on the trip.

He has issued a statement saying: “I am aware of another complaint lodged by Councillor Baxter. If this is investigated, of course I will co-operate fully in the investigation.”

The council paid a total of £6,600 for the course, of which it will get £1,100 VAT back. The programme’s remaining cost was paid for by a bursary.

Each complaint that is received by South Kesteven District Council is assessed for seriousness, public interest and other factors to see whether there is need to investigate.

The Future Vision training in Boston says it draws on relationships with Harvard University | Photo: Adobe Stock

The Monitoring Officer aims to reach a decision on whether to investigate within 20 days.

If it is found that the Code of Conduct was broken, the council can hold a review panel or a local resolution.

Otherwise, a confidential report will be issued to the parties involved.

The Future Vision course is run by the national Leadership Centre in partnership with the University of Birmingham.

The exclusive course is open to senior leaders across politics, business, the public sector, and also includes sessions in Birmingham and Windsor.

The course’s brochure says the week in Boston provides “cutting-edge insights, leadership development and learning with peers from around the world”.

Other parties criticised the spending, with Councillor Phil Dilks (AllianceSK) saying: “At the height of a cost of living crisis, a local government funding crisis, and the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre, the Conservative leader has chosen to send himself on expensive training courses.”

Councillor Cooke says he was nominated for the course by Councillor Lord Porter, the leader of South Holland District Council.

William Farr C of E Comprehensive School. | Photo: Google Street View

A school in Welton near Lincoln will close five year groups on Wednesday due to the National Education Union teachers’ strike.

Around 100,000 teachers will go on strike across the UK on Wednesday, February 1, including a ‘considerable number’ in Lincolnshire, and the headteacher of one local school sent a letter to parents about the impact of the strikes.

Jonathan Knowler, headteacher at William Farr C of E Comprehensive School, said years 8, 9, 10, 12, and 13, will be closed on Wednesday.

The school will remain open only to year 7, 11, vulnerable students, students whose parents are classed as ‘critical workers’, and students who have a lack of internet connection/IT access at home and so are unable to access home learning.

Mr Knowler said: “Following union advice, teachers going on strike are not required to inform the school they will be absent, nor teach lessons (including remotely) or set work for students.

“Teachers who choose not to strike and attend work are also advised by unions not to cover lessons for absent colleagues who are on strike. As you will appreciate, this makes planning for the education of students exceptionally difficult as I will not know staff availability until the day of the strike. My primary consideration is the health, welfare and safety of students and staff.

“Due to limited staff availability, I have, therefore, taken the difficult decision to close the school on Wednesday 1 February to Years 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13. This decision is supported by the governing body.”

In the letter to parents and guardians, Mr Knowler added that he will contact them before the next proposed strike date on March 1, 2023 about the school’s plans.

He said to parents/guardians that he would “respectfully ask you to think ahead about arrangements for your child on future planned strike days (March 1, 15, and 16) as they could potentially be at home on this day.”

A Grimsby-born athlete broke a record set by Mo Farah when he clocked the fastest 3,000m time in history by a British runner.

Sam Atkins, 29, recently ran seven minutes and 31.97 seconds at the John Thomas Terrier Classic event in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, January 27.

His record time saw him finish the race in second place behind America’s Yared Nuguse, who won with a time of 7:28.24.

In January 2023, Grimsby-born Sam Atkins recorded the fastest 3,000m time in history by a British runner. | Screenshot: LetsRun.com

Sam told LetsRun.com: “I was expecting to go pretty fast, mid 7:30s or something. I knew it was going to be a fast pace with Nuguse running…the race plan was, sit on Nuguse and see what I can do.”

He added: “It went well. I wish I’d gone a little bit earlier with them, but I can’t complain, it’s a British record, a little second and a half out the European one which would have been even sweeter but it’s a good first race of the season.”

On breaking Mo Farah’s record, he said “it felt good, especially it being my first one” and that he planned to celebrate by having a cold Corona beer.

