Lincolnshire people in the New Year Honours List 2023

Two experienced men from the world of policing, a long-serving Postmaster, and a former Vice-Provost from University College London, were among the Lincolnshire people honoured in the New Year Honours List 2023.

Recipients in the New Year Honours List were awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK for their work on areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

Lincolnshire Police’s former Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin was awarded a King’s Police Medal. He retired from his post in May 2022 after a career in policing which began in 1990 when he joined Derbyshire Police as a Special Constable.

Following his appointment as Deputy Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, in 2018, Mr Harwin chaired the Lincolnshire Local Resilience Forum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and became the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for drugs, developing the NPCC Drug Vision and Strategy for 2021-2024.

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “This is richly deserved recognition following Jason’s decades of public service.

“He displayed strong leadership during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and has worked tirelessly to make a real difference to communities and individuals affected by drug use, both on a local and national level.”

Humberside Police’s Chief Constable Lee Freeman, who was born in Grimsby, was also awarded the King’s Police Medal for his services to policing.

Mr Freeman was a police officer for 29 years, serving in four forces, before his appointment as Chief Constable for Humberside Police in May 2017. In 2022, Humberside Police were independently recognised as ‘Outstanding’ by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary & Fire and Rescue Services.

During his tenure, Humberside Police has transformed from being in ‘special measures’ to being graded as one of the top performing forces in the country.

He said: “I am delighted to be included in the New Year Honours List for 2023, knowing that this recognition is a direct reflection of the support, dedication and hard work of all my colleagues who serve with me in Humberside Police. I thank them for their continued support”

David Ward, Postmaster for East Barkwith Post Office & Village Shop, was awarded with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Post Office and the community of the East Lindsey village.

David’s family has run the East Barkwith Post Office & Village Shop for 47 years and he has also been a parish councillor for 25 years. The Ward family has also run the Donnington on Bain Village Shop for 50 years.

David said: “I was surprised and very honoured to receive the British Empire Medal. When I received an email with the news, I wasn’t sure if it was genuine until I got a confirmation phone call a few weeks later.

“I kept both shops open throughout the pandemic as I knew that people were reliant on Post Office services and for buying groceries. With bank branches having closed people needed to do their banking with us too. We were extra busy. Turnover was two and a half times the normal rate. Customers really appreciated that we were open.

“A Post Office and village shop really is at the heart of a community. In East Barkwith we are the last shop. We often get people, who live alone, say that we are the only people that they have seen all week. As well as the services that we provide people come in for the social interaction, when they are upset or need advice. We are here for them.”

Professor David Price from Stamford stepped down earlier this year as Vice-Provost (Research, Innovation and Global Engagement) at University College London. He was awarded an OBE for services to science and research.

Professor Price served as Vice-Provost for 15 years, overseeing efforts to facilitate and promote UCL’s research, its benefits for the public and impact on the wider world.

He said: “It’s an honour to have my contribution to the success of UCL, and to science and research more widely, recognised by this award. It’s been a pleasure, and I have enjoyed and benefited from working with so many talented colleagues in UCL, nationally, and globally.”

On-call firefighter Bryan Lynch from Corby Glen was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Lincolnshire.

Bryan has been an on-call firefighter in Corby Glen for 34 years and the watch manager running the station since May 1997. Under his leadership, the station has been able to provide cover for fire and rescue incidents but has also delivered the co-responding scheme – supporting East Midlands Ambulance Service at medical emergencies.

In 2012, he was commended for his actions at a road traffic collision he came across, while off duty. The driver was not breathing and he gave CPR until a doctor arrived.

In 2014 Bryan was again commended, following a house fire where three people were rescued. Three further occupants of the property had escaped after being woken by smoke alarms – fitted by Bryan at the property several months before.

In addition, Bryan has served on Swinstead parish council for over 20 years, helping to save the village hall and raise funds for its refurbishment so it can now be used as a community hub. He has also been a blood donor for over 30 years and has raised money for various charities, as well as being a voluntary groundskeeper for Swinstead Football Club.

Lincolnshire’s Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter said: “Bryan has been the heartbeat of the fire station for more than 30 years, but also a pillar of the community.

“He has maintained the competence of the other firefighters at the station, using his tremendous operational experience, and is an active and enthusiastic volunteer in his community. This honour is well-deserved for a man who has given so much to help others.”

🏆 Congratulations to Joanne Oliver, OBE, Head of Approved Premises, for her inspiring leadership and truly outstanding management throughout the pandemic. Her response saved lives and enabled a staff group of approximately 1,000 to do the same. pic.twitter.com/IWnqBGQoKl — HMPPS (@hmpps) January 1, 2023

Joanne Oliver from Sleaford is the Head of Approve Premises for HM Prison and Probation Services and she was awarded an OBE for public service.

There were several other Lincolnshire recipients in the New Year’s Honours list, including:

Amanda Foley from Immingham received a BEM for services to Early Years education in Lincolnshire. She is a childminder for Amanda’s Childminding

received a BEM for services to Early Years education in Lincolnshire. She is a childminder for Amanda’s Childminding George Maddison from Louth received a BEM for services to the community in the Lincolnshire town

received a BEM for services to the community in the Lincolnshire town Ian Whalley from Louth received an MBE for services to Public Safety and to charity. He is the Deputy Chair, National Fundraising Officer and Volunteer Senior Watchkeeper for the National Coastwatch Institute

