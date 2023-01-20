Lincolnshire to lose four Lloyds pharmacies in Sainsbury’s stores
A response to “changing market conditions”
Lloyds Pharmacy will close 237 branches inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the country over the course of 2023 – including four in Lincolnshire.
The firm bought Sainsbury’s 280-strong pharmacy network in 2015 in a £125 million deal, but bosses now say that a change in market conditions has left Lloyds Pharmacy with no choice but to close its sites.
Here in Greater Lincolnshire there are four Lloyds Pharmacy branches located inside Sainsbury’s stores, and all four of them will be closed as part of this announcement – though official closing dates have not been confirmed.
The four affected branches locally are on Tritton Road in Lincoln, Corporation Road in Grimsby, Doncaster Road in Scunthorpe and Holland Market Retail Park in Spalding.
A total of 237 will close by the end of the year, potentially costing 2,000 people their jobs, but the company says it has “underlined its commitment” to supporting affected staff members.
It is a bitter blow to the pharmacy industry, with Lloyds operating around 10% of the network across the UK, but it is understood that the country’s biggest pharmacy company Boots could be expressing an interest in buying out some of these sites.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now