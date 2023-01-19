Man denies Skegness stabbing murder
A trial date has been set
A 53-year-old man today (Thursday) denied the murder of Marcus Tott in Skegness.
Richard Lee Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was charged with murder and today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Norris entered a not guilty plea to the murder of Mr Tott, 47, on December 2 last year.
The prosecution were represented by Jeremy Janes and Norris was represented by John McNally.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on June 5.
The trial is estimated to last two weeks.
Judge Hirst remanded Norris back into custody until his next court appearance.
The judge told Norris: “Your trial will be on June 5.”
At 9.26am on Friday, December 2, Lincolnshire Police had received reports of a man with a suspected stab wound at a property on Grosvenor Road, Skegness.
Paramedics attended but the man, later identified as Marcus Tott, died at the scene.
