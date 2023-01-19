Man denies Skegness stabbing murder

A local law firm has teamed up with Lincolnshire’s first responders charity to join in with Chinese New Year celebrations and announce a dragon boat race for Lincoln this June – raising money for a good cause.

The 2023 Lincoln Dragon Boat Race is the sixth annual event organised by local solicitors Ringrose Law, and it will take place on Lincoln’s Brayford Waterfront on Saturday, June 17.

There are high hopes of it raising plenty of money for charity, after last year’s event saw over 1,000 people cheer on more than 20 teams in the race – raising £17,000 for LIVES in the process.

The 2023 race is again in support of Lincolnshire’s first responder charity, and it will see teams engage in the ancient Chinese activity of dragon boat racing.

It was held in ancient times in China to avert misfortune and encourage rain for the prosperity of rice fields, and dragon boat racing is now a popular sport in Asia and beyond.

Commenting on the Event, Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES says: “We are all really looking forward to the event again this year which should be a great day with lots of racing, fun and entertainment for everyone.

“We hope to raise as much money as we can for LIVES helping to keep your highly skilled Emergency Responders on the road.”

Each team, of which there are already 10 signed up, will consist of 10 paddlers, a beating drummer at the front and a steering helm at the tail end.

The event won’t just be about the action on the waterfront though, as there will be a range of activities for all in attendance to get involved with.

James Slater from Freedom FSM Fire & Security in Lincoln, one of the teams signed uo for the race, comments: “Freedom FSM are delighted to be involved in this year’s Dragon Boat Race helping raise money for LIVES.

“It seems like a real team event and our team can not wait to battle out against other local businesses and charities!”

For more information and an entry form for the event, visit the Lincoln Dragon Boat Race section of the Ringrose Law website.

