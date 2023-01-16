Man ‘threw a punch’ at another dancer after woman declined advances

We would like to speak to this man, who may be able to help our investigation into an assault.

At around 4am on Saturday, 14 January, a woman was dancing in Popworld, Lincoln. She was then approached by a man who asked to dance with her.

When she declined, it is believed the man threw a punch at one of the people dancing before leaving the club.

If you have information, call 101 quoting Incident 254 of 14 January.

