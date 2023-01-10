Marine pilot dies while working on the River Humber

His tragic death is being investigated by authorities

A marine pilot working for Associated British Ports (ABP) has sadly died on the River Humber.

The circumstances around the man’s tragic death on Sunday, January 8 are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting with inquiries.

Since the news of the man’s death the Union flag on Grimsby Docks has been flying at half mast, according to several reports.

An ABP spokesperson said: “ABP is saddened to confirm that that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

“The gentleman’s next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.

“The circumstances around the tragic incident are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting their inquiries. Accordingly, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

