Lincolnshire woman who went on BBC’s Apprentice ‘spent £23k on soft play cafe domain names’

A Lincolnshire woman who finished in the top five in BBC’s The Apprentice says she is now “earning more money from my business than I ever have before in my life” after she spent £23,000 on internet names for her soft play cafe.

Khadjia Kalifa survived boardroom grillings to finish in a respectable fourth place in the 2018 series of The Apprentice .

At the time of going into The Apprentice, The Lincolnshire mumpreneur was the owner of eco cleaning company Opal & Pearl Ltd, but her career has now taken a different direction.

Khadija told Me & My Money that she lost £20,000 on her cleaning firm which she shut down on the advice of Lord Alan Sugar following her appearance on popular television show.

In the interview , she said the best decision she ever made was spending £23,000 on two internet domain names for her new soft play cafe business Full of Beans.

She opened her first cafe in Bourne in 2020 just before lockdown before adding a second in Peterborough last year.

Khadija said: “This year, I’m opening a third cafe in East London. Over the 12 months, I’ve turned over £250,000 and raised more than £200,000 in investment. Already, I’m earning more money from my business than I ever have before in my life.”

