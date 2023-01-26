No firearm found: Men released after Skegness standoff

A nearby school has reopened after closing for the day

Update 9.45am 26 January

Two men in their 20s have been released with no further action following an incident in Skegness.

We received reports on Tuesday, 24 January, of two males with a firearm at an address on Tennyson Green.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene and two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

Specialist officers conducted a thorough search of the property and found no firearm.

We take all reports of this nature very seriously and would like to thank the public and the local community for their support while the incident was ongoing.

Original release

Two men have been arrested following an incident in Skegness.

Firearms officers were deployed to an address on Tennyson Green at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January following reports of two males with a firearm.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a fiream without a certificate. They remain in police custody.

The Richmond School in Skegness was closed while the incident was ongoing due to its close proximity to the incident.

A police presence will remain for the majority of the afternoon and we would urge the public to speak to our officers if they have any concerns.

We would like to thank the community for their support while the incident was ongoing.

