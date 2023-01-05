Off-road motorbikes worth over £10k stolen from Lincoln village
They were stolen from a locked shed
We are appealing for witnesses following the theft of four off-road motorbikes from a property in Bassingham.
The bikes are worth more than £10,000 between them.
We received a report that the bikes had been stolen from a locked shed in Eastgate, Bassingham, at some point between 10pm on 1 January and 10.20am on 2 January.
It is believed that the alarm for the shed was removed by the offenders.
We are following a number of lines of enquiry to locate the bikes and the offenders responsible, and are sharing images of the bikes to aid our investigation.
The bikes are:
- A yellow Suzuki RM 250;
- A red Honda XR70
- An orange and white KTM 85SX;
- An orange and black KTM 530 with purple detail
We would also like to appeal for any dashcam footage or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident, or the bikes being driven, ridden, or walked away from the address around the time of the offence.
If you have seen these bikes or have any information about their whereabouts, we would ask you to get in touch.
If you can help, please contact PC Mark Wood on [email protected] or call 101 and ask to speak with PC Wood and quote incident number 72 of 2 January 2023.
