£7m Travelodge and Starbucks development set for Skegness

It will be decided next week

A Travelodge hotel and Starbucks drive-thru are set to come to Skegness in a major £7million investment.

Plans are likely to be approved for the resort’s former crazy golf site on South Parade.

The application includes an 80-bed Travelodge with a publicly-accessible bar and restaurant on fifth floor.

It would also see the resort’s first Starbucks built, with 30 indoor seats and more outdoors.

The plans have been recommended for approval at next week’s East Lindsey District Council planning committee.

The Burney Group, which has submitted the plans, says Travelodge guests would spend £2.6million every year in Skegness, and 30 new jobs would be created.

However not all residents are happy with the proposals.

One South Parade resident has submitted an objection saying: “We already have traditional hotels and B&Bs, why do we need a chain like Travelodge coming here?”

They added that existing South Parade hotels would lose their sea views and could suffer as a result.

Another resident said the development would lead to more traffic and noise, and suggested it should have been located further away from the seafront.

However, another comment backed the development, saying: “Providing jobs for locals and beds for visitors, this development is to be welcomed for the continuing expansion of Skegness.”

The large crazy golf site has been vacant since 2018.

A statement put out by the company last year said: “Burney Group is pleased to present its proposals for an 80-bed Travelodge hotel and drive-thru Starbucks at South Parade, Skegness, representing a £7m investment by the company in Skegness.

“The global brands have identified Skegness as a key target location, looking to deliver high-quality and affordable hotel accommodation on the sea front and a new store for the world’s largest coffee chain.”

The committee meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12.