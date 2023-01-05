Over £1.3k raised as tributes pour in for popular Lincoln man

Over £1,300 has been raised as tributes are paid to a popular Lincoln man who sadly died this week. He has been described as a “beautiful” and “incredible” person by those who knew him.

Lincolnshire Police put out an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old Tomasz Gnoinski on January 3 after he was reported missing from the Wragby Road area, driving a red Suzuki Swift on New Year’s Eve.

Sadly, police later confirmed that Tomasz had been found deceased and said his family had been notified, while thanking everyone who helped to share the appeal.

Joshua Barratt set up a fundraiser to help Tomasz’s family and on the GoFundMe page he said: “We think this would be the best support for his family and close friends at this unexpected and difficult time.

“So friends, family and anyone who knew and loved Tomasz, who worked with him or just want to help. If anyone can donate, even if it’s just the price of a drink or a bunch of flowers, please do. We thank you all so very muchly for the love shown on social media so far. Tomasz was so truly loved. Thank you.”

Among the people to donate to the fundraiser was Hannah Gregory who said: “Tomasz was the most genuine, funny and kind man. He will be very missed.”

The local community left their messages of condolence in memory of Tomasz, emphasising what a lovely person he was, including Jayne Southall who said: “You were a great guy, and this is so sad. My thoughts are with your friends and family.”

