Lincoln man admits stabbing his brother during garden fight

He will be sentenced in February

A Lincoln man faces jail after he admitted stabbing his brother in the shoulder during a fight in the garden.

Connor Johnson, 21, was arrested after police were called to the altercation in Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln, on July 26 last year.

Johnson, of Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln, had previously denied a charge of wounding his brother, Adrian Johnson, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

However Phil Howes, representing the Crown Prosecution Service, said the case had been reviewed and they would now accept a plea to the lesser charge of unlawful wounding.

Johnson entered a guilty plea to the unlawful wounding charge and will be sentenced on February 8.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Johnson, told the court: “There was an argument between the complainant and the defendant.

“The complainant asked his brother to go outside for a fight.

“Mr Johnson was in fear of what might happen and accepts he went outside with a knife, although he says it was six inches rather than the 12 inches described by the complainant.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said during the course of the fight in the garden it was accepted that Mr Johnson’s brother was stabbed in the shoulder and back area.

Judge Simon Hirst remanded Johnson into custody until he is sentenced for the preparation of a probation report.

The Judge warned Johnson: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious offence and you will be sentenced in February.

“Given you have a previous conviction for possession of a knife for which you received a community order custody is overwhelmingly likely for you.

“Given that, you are only 21 so I have requested a pre-sentence report on you.”

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to a dispute between two men at 12.14pm on June 26 where it was reported one man was armed with a knife and another had been wounded.

Specialist officers were deployed, and on arrival, they found a man in his late 20s with wounds to his neck and shoulder. He received medical attention at the scene and was later transferred to hospital.

The suspect had left the scene, and response officers and the drone were also deployed to locate the him.

Thanks to their efforts, a man was arrested within 50 minutes near to the scene.

Officers from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and forensics experts remained on scene and a knife believed to have been used in the incident was also recovered.

