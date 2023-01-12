Police investigate string of incidents after windows damaged by ‘air rifle’
Six incidents of criminal damage in an hour in Gainsborough
Officers are in Gainsborough today (12 January) investigating a series of very concerning reports about windows being damaged with what is believed to be an air rifle in the Park Springs Road area.
In one incident, the windscreen of a delivery driver’s van was shattered while he was in the vehicle. Thankfully, he was not injured, but the recklessness of these crimes could have led to a very different outcome.
All six reports were received win the space of just over an hour yesterday evening (11 January).
Specially trained officers and the police drone were deployed to search the area and officers carried out patrols overnight. They remain on patrol today.
The incidents were:
- 6.25pm, a window at a property in Guy Gibson Close was damaged
- 6.35pm, a window at a property in Brocklesby Close was damaged
- 6.45pm, a window at a property in Fernwood Mews was damaged
- 6.55pm, a door at a property in Dunstall Walk was damaged
- 6.55pm, the window on a delivery van parked in Richardson Rise was damaged
- 7.36pm, a window at a property in Fernwood Mews was damaged
We are appealing for witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward. We are particularly keen to view any dashcam or doorbell footage which may have captured those responsible.
We are also appealing for help from the community to help us find the people responsible for these incidents. Someone will have information about the people behind this, and we would ask that they come forward. This can be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.
If you have information which can help, please contact the Gainsborough NPT on [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 263 of 11 January.
