Facilities issue sees cases at Lincoln Crown Court moved
Hearings will temporarily take place at Lincoln Magistrates Court
Cases at Lincoln Crown Court have temporarily been moved to Lincoln Magistrates Court after an issue arose with the facilities.
The Grade II listed Crown Court building, which is located within the grounds of Lincoln Castle, was closed to the public on Wednesday.
Ongoing trials and sentence hearings are expected to heard at Lincoln Magistrates Court either in person or via video-link until the end of this week.
Jurors in the trial of Grantham man Christopher Manning, who denies 19 sexual charges, this morning (Thursday) resumed hearing evidence in Court 4 at Lincoln Magistrates Court after his case was transferred from Lincoln Crown Court.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told the jurors: “There is an issue with the facilities in the building at the castle.”
Other cases were heard via video-link in Court 5 at Lincoln Magistrates Court.
