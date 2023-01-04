Police named man from Lincolnshire border who died in B1101 crash

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech near the border with Lincolnshire has been named by Cambridgeshire Police as victim of a tragic collision last month.

Mark Raftery, from Elm, Wisbech was driving a dark grey Volkswagen Golf R32 when it was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf at around 3.45pm on Thursday, December 8. The collision happened on the B1101 March Road between Coldham and March.

Mr Raftery suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday, December 28.

A passenger in the Golf R32, a 30-year-old man, was left with serious injures. The driver of the silver Golf, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

In a tribute, Mr Raftery’s family said he was a “beloved dad, son, grandad and brother”.

They said: “Mark was the loudest in the room and always loved a laugh.

“He loved his cars and his family dearly and can now be with his dad and brother.

“Mark will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “The victim has sadly died a few weeks after the collision and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would still like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or of either vehicle in the moments prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or report it through the force’s website, quoting reference number 35/90042/22.

