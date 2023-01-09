RAF Coningsby squadron leader in cockpit for first ever British orbital space launch

History will be made on Monday evening when the first ever orbital space launch from British soil takes place from Newquay Airport – and a Squadron Leader at RAF Coningsby is front and centre of the operation.

A repurposed 747 jumbo jet will release a rocket over the Atlantic, taking nine satellites above the Earth on Monday, starting from just before midnight and available to watch on YouTube from 9pm.

Virgin Orbit’s operation will be the first ever orbital space launch from Britain, and Lincolnshire plays a vital part in this remarkable piece of national history.

Matthew Stannard, Squadron Leader at RAF Coningsby, has been on industrial placement with Virgin Orbit’s Pilot Corps since 2019, and he will now have a big role in this landmark mission.

Sqn Ldr Stannard will be the lead pilot sitting in the carrier plane, monitoring the rocket to ensure it is fully safe for launch at an altitude of 35,000 ft.

Should the launch go to plan, nine shoebox-sized satellites will go into orbit more than 500km above Earth.

It is his job to ensure the balance and location of the carrier plane is correct, and make this the fifth successful rocket launch by Virgin Orbit in a row.

The other four launches were in the United States over the Pacific Ocean, but this will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Air Force said on Monday: “Squadron Leader Mathew ‘Stanny’ Stannard will be in the cockpit as Virgin Orbit launches the first rocket into space from the UK.​

“On behalf of the entire Royal Air Force, we wish him the best of luck!

“Stanny, an RAF Test Pilot with experience flying the Typhoon and the Lightning (F-35), has been on an industrial placement with Virgin Orbit’s Pilot Corps since 2019.

“The placement aims to enhance defence’s understanding of using small satellites and resilient space launches and operations.​”

