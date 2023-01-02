Reflections 2022: Richard Wright – Promising prospects already for 2023 in North Kesteven

The focus for NKDC as the new year approaches

Councillor Richard Wright is the Leader of North Kesteven District Council.

I’m excited to welcome 2023 and the positive prospects it brings for our environment and economy, healthier communities and in ensuring our district flourishes, as part of a proactive council always planning and looking forwards.

The past year has not been without its challenges and I want to first pay tribute to our communities and their response.

Hearts, generosity, and homes have been opened to those affected by war in Ukraine, and together we continue to help individuals and families in Lincolnshire adjust. Residents also responded to the cost of living, from small acts of kindness through to full community efforts. We continue to provide support and I’d urge anyone struggling to get in touch.

There’s been many positives in 2022, too. The RiverLight Festival delivered in March brought together artists, groups and volunteers for an eight-day programme of experiences in Sleaford using the Government’s Welcome Back Fund. We were also Council and Local Authority of the Year finalists, thanks to all working with and alongside us, and our Chief Executive was recognised similarly.

Looking towards 2023, we remain focused on the future our district and residents deserve.

Climate action and our aim for North Kesteven to reach net zero by 2030 are key; threaded through our plans and found in our actions now.

In summer, for example, we completed eight council homes in Potterhanworth built to the Passivhaus eco standard and which are now shortlisted for two awards. We’ll be carrying on Passivhaus principles in future council homes. We’ve also approved an initial programme to retrofit over 600 existing council homes to cut carbon and energy use, and we deliver quality homes in other ways.

There’s been works to boost biodiversity too under the partner Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, at Lollycocks Field in Sleaford and in-channel in the Slea. For more on our climate action there’s an e-newsletter – sign up here.

As we enter 2023, we shape our next NK Plan and investment through to 2026 and beyond.

Work is underway on phase one of our 37-acre Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, boosting jobs and the economy. We’ll share more on its progress in the New Year. Meanwhile plans are approved for a public green space in Sleaford to help increase town centre dwell time, and we’re pleased North Kesteven will benefit from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

An Arts Council England grant for the cultural programme delivered by the Hub is also excellent news, not only for its exhibitions, outreach and functions but also for developing culture across Lincolnshire and supporting the Arts Council’s Let’s Create Strategy.

And our work on North Kesteven’s offer as the place to be includes a potential new aviation museum to replace our current museum near North Rauceby, if granted planning.

Next year will have its own unique stamp of course, including in North Kesteven the delivery of elections in May with voter ID. We’ll share all you’ll need to know.

We also continue to focus on engagement and common purpose including for example through the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, which has been undergoing independent examination, and our role in the county’s future including any Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal.

We also look to lead, for example in answering the national call to enable a future of active wellbeing.

I thank all those working over the festive period including our emergency services, armed forces, volunteers, and everyone keeping our communities well-served.

Any act of good can make a big difference and we’re looking to amplify these ripples, together with Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect. Do see our channels @northkestevendc for more.

Many happy returns for the New Year.