Road closed after crash at Metheringham crossroads
Emergency services are at the scene
A road closure has been put in place after a crash at a busy junction in Metheringham on Tuesday.
The collision happened at the crossroads of the B1188 junction with Lincoln Road, but details of any casualties have not yet emerged.
Emergency services, including police and fire and rescue, are at the scene and a road closure is in place on the B1188 Sleaford Road, Lincoln Road junction after the two-car collision, which happened at 11.46am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area while they deal with the collision.
