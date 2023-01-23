Rugby Report: Kesteven win only Lincolnshire match to survive cold weather

Captain Sheardown guides Kesteven to the top of the table

Kesteven’s 22-17 home victory against Nottingham Moderns was the only match involving a Lincolnshire side to survive the adverse weather conditions at the weekend.

Captain Rob Sheardown was among the try scorers as Kesteven moved above Mansfield to takeover as league leaders in Counties 2 Midlands East (North).

James Goodrich grabbed a brace of tries and Will Walker added one conversion as the sides were level at 17-17 going in at the break.

The second half was a very tight affair with Gav ‘Biscuit’ Purvis crossing for the match-winning try as Kesteven beat their promotion rivals at Woodnook.

Number Eight Dan Turner put in a man-of-the-match performance for Kesteven, while flanker James Cowley also played a key role including making three try-saving tackles towards the end of the game.

After the match Kesteven captain Rob Sheardown said: “It was a really well fought match between two teams vying for promotion this season, and great to get a bonus point home win in front of a big crowd at Woodnook.

“Moderns are a strong well-drilled team, and it was certainly a battle from start to finish but K’s stepped up to the plate from 1-18 and everyone put in a good shift to secure the win.

“All eyes now on Ashfield on Saturday, another test away against a physical team!”

The cold weather caused such an impact to local rugby that the men’s games involving Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Market Rasen & Louth, Bourne, Stamford, Boston, Grimsby, Gainsborough, Spalding, North Hykeham, Sleaford, Cleethorpes, Deepings, and Stamford College Old Boys were all postponed.

The ladies’ games involving Boston, Grimsby, Sleaford, and Kesteven were also called off.

