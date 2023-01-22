Appeal: Attempted robbery at Lincoln Premier store

We want to speak to the man pictured

We are appealing for information after an attempted robbery at a Premier store in Lincoln.

The incident, which took place on High Street, was reported to us at around 9.25pm on Saturday, 21 January.

A man is said to have entered the store, demanded money from the till and threatened a staff member saying he had a knife.

He then allegedly grabbed the staff member before leaving the premises.

We believe the man pictured may be able to help us in our enquiries and are asking anyone who might know where he is, to get in touch.

If you have information, email [email protected]