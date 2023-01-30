Rugby Report: Lincoln, Stamford, Bourne and Boston among the winning teams

Jenna Bierton scored a last-gasp try as a resilient Lincoln edged past a battling Scunthorpe 34-27 to reach the Lincolnshire RFU Senior Cup Northern Final.

It was one of four tries for the Lincoln centre and Second Row Jodie Hill and vice captain Emily Nelson also crossed for five-pointers, with the latter adding two conversions.

Prop Lara Warman was voted as Lincoln’s player-of-the-match by her fellow players, and Bierton was named as the host’s best player by Scunthorpe.

Cassie Milestone grabbed a brace of tries for Scunthorpe, while captain Becky Clark, Ewa Jasek and Sophie Bullass each scored one.

Milestone, who was named as Scunthorpe’s back of the match, also added one conversion.

Holly Newman was voted as their forward of the match, while Lincoln named Harriet Burniston as Scunthorpe’s best player.

Lincoln will now play Gainsborough in the Northern Final. The winner of that tie will play either Boston or Stamford in the main final.

Boston will take a 36-10 lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie, which will be played on April 14.

Elsewhere in local ladies rugby, second-placed Stamford Women emerged victorious 21-7 in the top-of-the-table clash at home against Oadby Wyggestonian in Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East).

Georgia Mackinlay grabbed a brace of tries for the Lincolnshire side and Gemma Alcoran scored one.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who successfully kicked three conversions.

Gainsborough were awarded a walkover after their opponents Deeping Devils Ladies conceded the match.

Boston Ladies were awarded a home walkover in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) after Sutton Bonington Students Ladies conceded the match.

Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV endured a frustrating trip to Ashby in Counties 1 Midlands East (North) where, despite being dominant in the scrum for large spells, they were forced to settle for a losing bonus point after a 20-14 defeat.

Captain Lewis Wilson and Jack Noquet both scored tries for Lincoln and Louie Cooke added two conversions, in a match which saw the visitors play the second half with 14 men as winger Jake Keeton was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten league campaign with an impressive 26-0 home victory against local rivals Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds.

The result means that Lincoln remain unbeaten at the top of the NLD Merit Table East 1 table.

Captain Sam Cave, Tom Law, Jack Miles, and Jack Randell all scored tries for the Imps.

Randell also added three conversions for Lincoln, while Kodi Strand was named as the home side’s man-of-the-match.

Although Rasen didn’t have it all their own way, their man-of-the-match Will Tomlinson impressed in his first game at fly-half for the club.

Lincoln’s Under-16s enjoyed a successful cup tie against Grimsby at the weekend after winning their NLD Vase Round 2 tie 29-0.

Jasper Wilson grabbed a brace of tries and Jak Harvey, Harry Money, and William Parfitt each scored one. Oliver Jorden added two conversions.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up a bonus point in a 43-22 defeat at second-placed Alnwick.

Captain Grant Elliott, Cam Christie, Josh Lugsden, and Tom Alldridge all scored tries for Scunthorpe, with the latter adding one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Jack Norton and Alex Ruck both scored tries as Market Rasen & Louth lost 28-12 away against promotion-chasing Mellish.

Spen Holvey successfully kicked one conversion for Rasen, who began the game strongly with an early try but faded as the game went on while Mellish got more fired up.

Bourne had a weekend to remember as they claimed an emphatic 43-3 home win over St Ives (Midlands).

Captain Sam Evison grabbed a brace of tries and Josh Lynch, Adam Binns, Harry Cole and Sam Thornburn each scored one.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of Evison who kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Jack Jones and Harry Ayton both scored tries, and Samuel Dumigan added one conversion, as Stamford lost 22-12 at Vipers.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Jose Araujo and Sean Bishop crossed for four tries apiece as Boston recorded a dominant 79-0 home win over East Retford.

Tom Loveley grabbed a brace of tries and Luke Fowler, Lewis Eldin, and Mason Coulam each scored one.

Wayne Harley kicked five conversions and Rowan Mason added two.

Jim Bray was named as Boston’s man-of-the-match in what was a great performance by the Lincolnshire side.

Mike Vankampen crossed for two tries as Grimsby claimed an impressive 38-14 win away against Bakewell Mannerians.

Nathan Watson, Doug Clough, Allan Oliver and Josh Rose also scored tries for Grimsby, while Jess Matthews successfully kicked four conversions.

In the East Yorkshire Merit Table, Grimsby’s 2nd XV drew 15-15 with league leaders Driffield.

Ian Macdonald grabbed a brace of tries and Matt Searle scored one.

Back in Counties 2 Midlands East (North), man-of-the-match Kieron Smythe was among the try scorers as Gainsborough won 49-14 at Belper.

Jordy Holden, Brad Beresford, Richard Greenway, Ben Watson and Robbie Goodyear also scored tries for Gainsborough, with the latter kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Brad Beresford also kicked some points with two penalties and two conversions.

It was a frustrating weekend for promotion-chasing Kesteven, who are now second after a 52-27 defeat at Ashfield.

Harry Cox and Dan Turner crossed for two tries apiece for Kesteven, while Will Walker also grabbed a five-pointer as well as kicking one conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding lost only their third league game of the season as they were defeated 38-33 away at third-placed Stewarts & Lloyds.

Spalding captain Luke Turner crossed for a brace of tries, while Miguel Da Silva, Will Shields, and Conall Mason each scored one, with the latter also kicking four conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Oliver Nance marked his long-awaited comeback from injury with a try as Cleethorpes claimed an impressive 43-17 home win over Ollerton.

Captain Issac Machon and Rob Bruce grabbed a brace of tries apiece, while Mike Burton and Harrison Bell each scored one.

Cleethorpes’ remaining points came via the boot of Morgan Adams who kicked four conversions.

Sleaford were forced to contend with too many injuries and unavailabilities so were left with no choice but to concede their away match against Newark’s 2nd XV.

North Hykeham’s 2nd XV enjoyed a great 31-10 win against Gainsborough’s second team thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Rob Booth.

Gareth Alder-Woolf and Karl Ward also scored tries, while Booth kicked three conversions.

Gainsborough’s tries were scored by Stevie Hutt and Daniel Dawson.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Carl Brierley Lewis grabbed a brace of tries as Stamford College Old Boys secured an impressive 31-12 home win against Thorney.

Lewis Manning and Harry Bell also scored tries for the Lincolnshire side.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Brierley Lewis who kicked four conversions and one penalty.

In NLD Merit Table East 1, Carlos Reyes crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Skegness claimed a 48-12 home victory over Kesteven’s 2nd XV.

Patrick Chawner grabbed two tries for Skegness and Dan Halliday, Lewis Morgan, and John Hummel each scored one, with the latter also adding four conversions.

Captain Sean Cummings and Gav Smith both scored tries for Kesteven and Michael Coghill successfully kicked one conversion.

Kesteven also participated in a rugby against cancer sock day in support of one of the Skegness players. Captain Cummings said the “lads did a whip round donating £110 to the Boston Chemotherapy Ward.”

Horncastle’s match against Stamford was called off after it was conceded by the opposition.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District battled hard in a 21-12 home defeat against Goole.

Tom Marlow and Adam Welsh both scored tries for Barton and Morgan Williams added one conversion.

The club said they also wanted to say a “massive thank you to the lads at The Rugby Pilgrimage for coming and taking part in our fixture against Goole.”

“The guys are promoting the beautiful game we call rugby union to drive participation up,” Barton added.

The Deeping Dinosaurs were in action with a home friendly against Stewarts and Lloyds and battled hard in a 74-5 defeat.

Steve Herrington scored the Lincolnshire side’s only try of the match.

Deepings’ Under-17s enjoyed two matches against Boston and Spalding.

The match against Boston ended in a narrow 10-5 defeat before Deepings battled to a 15-15 draw against Spalding.

