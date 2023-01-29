Police warning over tainted drugs in Lincoln

People becoming unwell from drug use in the city

Lincolnshire Police is warning city residents about the dangers of recreational drugs after reports of people becoming unwell from drug use have risen in the past 48 hours.

Incidents of adverse drug reactions have been reported in various locations including Lincoln city centre and the north of the city.

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with one of the incidents.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. However, they are not being considered in connection with the other incidents.

According to the police, since Friday, January 27, they have received reports of five individuals either collapsing or experiencing adverse effects after taking recreational drugs believed to be ketamine or cocaine. The individuals have required medical attention either at the scene or in the hospital.

The force is currently investigating the source of the drugs and is asking for any information that could help the investigation. Officers believe that the supply of the drugs is potentially contaminated and are strongly advising people to avoid taking any drugs.

Anyone with information that could help the police is encouraged to get in touch with Detective Sarah Clemence by emailing [email protected] and referencing “Adverse drugs reactions.”

Alternatively, residents can call 101 and ask to speak with Detective Clemence in Lincoln CID.

