Scunthorpe United fan ‘hurting’ at club’s decline
She hopes the club will still exist in the next year
A Scunthorpe fan said it is “hurting a lot” and she is “hoping that the club will still exist in the next year” as worrying times continue for the North Lincolnshire side.
Financial difficulties are reportedly in danger of threatening the club’s long-term future and the Iron currently sit bottom of The Vanarama National League with just four wins in 26 games. However, one of those came recently on Saturday, January 7 when they beat Maidenhead United 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Caolan Lavery.
Scunthorpe fan Lizzy Andrew told BBC Look North: “It’s hurting a lot, it’s hard going to games, and still supporting the team, supporting the players, but always knowing that we’re going through a challenging time and hoping that the club will still exist in the next year.”
There is growing pressure on current owner Peter Swann to conclude a sale of the club and last week Scunthorpe appointed a corporate restructuring specialist to try and help find a buyer.
BBC Look North added that Swann has reiterated he used his own money to gamble and it’s not linked in any way to the club, after High Court papers reportedly revealed that he’s in the middle of a legal claim with a bookmakers firm over alleged debt. He would also not make any comment about where the club might be at with any possible sale.
